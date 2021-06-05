USD TO AED: Today 1 Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham, 5th June 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies such as Dollar to AED is a common practice in these countries.
US Dollar Rate In UAE Dirham
Check the updated list of USD to UAE Dirham Exchange Rates (Updated 5th June 2021)
|USD
|AED
|1 USD
|3.6763 AED
|5 USD
|18.3815 AED
|10 USD
|36.763 AED
|25 USD
|91.9075 AED
|50 USD
|183.815 AED
One dollar exchange rate in AED is 3.6763 AED while the exchange rate of 50 USD to UAE Dirham Rate is 183.815 AED.
