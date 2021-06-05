USD TO AED: Today 1 Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham, 5th June 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies such as Dollar to AED is a common practice in these countries.

US Dollar Rate In UAE Dirham

Check the updated list of USD to UAE Dirham Exchange Rates (Updated 5th June 2021)

USD AED 1 USD 3.6763 AED 5 USD 18.3815 AED 10 USD 36.763 AED 25 USD 91.9075 AED 50 USD 183.815 AED

One dollar exchange rate in AED is 3.6763 AED while the exchange rate of 50 USD to UAE Dirham Rate is 183.815 AED.

