USD TO AED: Today 1 Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham, 7th June 2021

Muazzam Ahmed

07th Jun, 2021. 12:42 pm
USD TO AED

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies such as Dollar to AED is a common practice in these countries.

US Dollar Rate In UAE Dirham

Check the updated list of  USD to UAE Dirham Exchange Rates (Updated 7th June 2021)

USD AED
1 USD 3.6729     AED
5 USD 18.3647   AED
10 USD 36.7295   AED
25 USD 91.8237   AED
50 USD 183.6475 AED

One dollar exchange rate in AED is  3.6729 AED while the exchange rate of 50 USD to UAE Dirham Rate is 183.6475 AED.

Today USD TO AED (UAE Dirham) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.

