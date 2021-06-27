USD TO QAR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Qatari Riyal on, 27th June June 2021

Today (USD TO QAR) exchange rate – See the recent USD TO QAR currency chart as per Qatari Open Market. USD TO QAR – The US dollar is recognized worldwide as an important currency.
Here is the updated US Dollar Price in Qatar (Updated, 27th June 2020)
Convert US Dollar to Qatari Riyal
|USD
|QAR
|1 USD
|3.6579 QAR
|5 USD
|18.289 QAR
|10 USD
|36.579 QAR
|25 USD
|91.4475 QAR
|50 USD
|182.895 QAR
Today One Qatari Riyal is worth 3.6579 against one Dollar. BOL News is the one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.