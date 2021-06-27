Double Click 728 x 90
USD TO QAR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Qatari Riyal on, 27th June June 2021

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

27th Jun, 2021. 12:19 pm
Dollar to QAR

Today (USD TO QAR) exchange rate – See the recent USD TO QAR currency chart as per Qatari Open Market. USD TO QAR – The US dollar is recognized worldwide as an important currency.

Here is the updated US Dollar Price in Qatar (Updated, 27th  June 2020)

Convert US Dollar to Qatari Riyal

USD QAR
1 USD 3.6579  QAR
5 USD 18.289  QAR
10 USD 36.579   QAR
25 USD 91.4475  QAR
50 USD 182.895  QAR

Today One Qatari Riyal is worth  3.6579  against one Dollar. BOL News is the one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

 

