Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

World SMEs Day: Unisame seeks govt push for sustainable growth

Web DeskWeb Editor

26th Jun, 2021. 03:21 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
World SMEs Day: Unisame seeks govt push for sustainable growth

KARACHI: Most of the countries around the world consider the Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) as the backbone of the economy and the most effective tool to generate employment opportunities, an official said on Saturday.

Considering the role played by these SMEs, it is the responsibility of the government to support, encourage and motivate these entities and also provide incentives to them. It is the majority sector and contributes one-third to the GDP and exports.

In a message on the World SMEs Day, being celebrated on June 27, 2021 (Sunday), Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) president Zulfikar Thaver said that the SMEs promotion and development is not everybody’s cup of tea, it is a very special subject and calls for a comprehensive policy.

The government made a comprehensive policy in 2007 but it still lacks 100 per cent implementation, while the policymakers have decided to prepare a new policy. This exercise could have been avoided by revalidating the old one with the amendments rather than spending time, money and energy on a new policy, which has nothing new in it.

The Unisame will celebrate the SMEs Day, being declared by the United Nations, despite being badly affected by the pandemic, he said.

Meanwhile, the Unisame Council has congratulated and thanked all the SMEs for their hard work and initiatives to meet the challenges. Self-employment is the best answer to unemployment, he added.

Thaver said that the UN has rightly marked a day in recognition of the micro to medium-sized entrepreneurs who pursue their occupational agenda for income generation in the face of challenges across the world.

Thaver said: “On this auspicious World SME Day, we would like to reiterate in simple words our requirements and sincerely hope they will be taken care of diligently in the best interest of employment, poverty alleviation, healthy growth and justice for the neglected majority sector.”

He appreciated the efforts of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) under the joint leadership of the central bank, the Ministry of Finance and the World Bank. Every segment needs to be included is the aim of NFIS and hopefully access to finance will be available for all segments of the society, the Unisame president said.

It seems Prime Minister Imran Khan has understood that the SME promotion and development is no charity but the responsibility of the state and has directed the bureaucracy accordingly but, unfortunately, the Ministry of Industries and Production needs to gear up, he said, and demanded a separate ministry for the SME sector.

Thaver said the sector needs finances at affordable rates, uninterrupted energy at subsidised tariffs, minimum duties on import of raw and packing materials, marketing and technical support to fill the technological gap and above all tax incentives for the new and import substitution industries.

Unless these requirements are met no amount of lip sympathy will give a jumpstart to the worst-hit sector due to the pandemic, he said, and demanded Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin to save the sector and enable it to explore global markets.

He also urged the government to set up new import substitution industries or modernise their units in the country.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

OGRA takes decision on request to increase gas prices
2 hours ago
Gas crisis: Textile exporters mull shifting businesses abroad

KARACHI: The textile exporters have constituted a committee tasked to identify countries...
mobile service restored
5 hours ago
Mobile phone users to pay at least 38% more for calls above 5 minutes

KARACHI: The government’s decision to impose an additional federal excise duty on...
b4u logo
5 hours ago
SECP disqualifies B4U Group sponsors for 5 years; Rs100 million fine imposed

KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has disqualified the...
World Bank Ehsaas Cash Programme
6 hours ago
World Bank provides $442.4 million for social infrastructure uplift in rural Punjab

KARACHI: The World Bank has provided $442.40 million to Pakistan for the...
6 hours ago
FPCCI welcomes functioning of Customs Adjudication in Sukkur region

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
14 hours ago
Dubai Gold Rate: Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 26th June 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in Dubai updated on, (26th June, 2021) 24 Carat...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

iraq militias
8 mins ago
Iraq militias show off weaponry in big, anniversary parade

Thousands of Iraqi militias paramilitary fighters, including powerful Iran-backed groups, marched at...
Ali Zafar
36 mins ago
ALI ZAFAR IMPULSES GOVT TO MAKE ONLINE HATE SPEECH A PUNISHABLE CRIME

Ali Zafar asks the Pakistani Government to follow the Canadian Government and...
Quetta Namaz Timings – Today Prayer Time Table Quetta
1 hour ago
Quetta Prayer Timings today Fajr, Zohr, Asr & Maghrib Namaz Time [26 June 2021]

Quetta: Today Quetta prayer timings for Muslims to perform their prayers are as...
1 hour ago
Bangladesh faces ‘alarming’ surge in coronavirus cases

After a "dangerous and alarming" surge in Delta variant of coronavirus cases,...