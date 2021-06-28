Zong leads telecom survey for quality service

KARACHI: Zong secured the top position in a survey for quality of service conducted and released by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Monday.

Zong secured the highest score in the overall benchmarking campaign in Pakistan; followed by Ufone and Jazz and Telenor, the survey showed. Zong, Ufone, Jazz and Telenor secured 605, 520, 472 and 459 points, respectively, the PTA said.

Zong has the best overall Network Performance Score exceeding 600 points in total and having a comfortable advantage of 85 points to Ufone positioned at the second place. Jazz and Telenor are statistically at par with the lowest scores, it said.

Zong offered the Best Voice Service; followed by Ufone, Telenor and Jazz. The overall voice performance is on a good level for the two leading operators achieving 310+ points of the 400 maximum points, the survey revealed.

Zong also offered the best data service in this benchmarking campaign with a significant margin to other cellular mobile operators (CMOs); however, the overall data performance is fair for Zong and quite poor for the others.

The PTA carried out CMOs quality of service benchmarking campaign from February 1 to March 25, 2021 and collected data in accordance with the methodology of ETSI TR 103 559 in various cities, towns and roads across Pakistan.

During the campaign, a total of 10 x cities, 4 x towns and 18 x motorways/highways/roads were surveyed and 3,570km of distance traversed. The data collected has been validated by Rohde & Schwarz and, accordingly, a Network Performance Score (NPS) report has been generated as per the method described in ETSI TR 103 559, the survey added.