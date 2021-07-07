Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Abad rejects exorbitant hike in steel prices

Web DeskWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 09:10 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Abad rejects exorbitant hike in steel prices

KARACHI: The Association of Builders and Developers (Abad) on Wednesday criticised the price hike of steel bars and said such a move will hit the objectives of the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, a statement said.

Abad chairman Fayyaz Ilyas vehemently rejected Rs11,000/tonne price hike in steel bars within a span of 15 days and demanded the federal government to take stern action against steel manufacturers’ cartel, otherwise Naya Pakistan Housing Programme will become a distant dream.

He also demanded stabilisation of steel prices through abrogation of the regulatory duty and additional regulatory duty (ARD) on steel import.

The association chairman said the steel manufacturers had increased Rs5,000/tonne on a steel bar, taking the price to Rs151,500/tonne on June 24, 2021 and after 14 days again raised the price of steel bars by Rs6,000, taking it to a record high of Rs157,500/tonne, which is unacceptable.

The ever-increasing prices of steel bars will make the construction costlier and the middle-class people will not be able to construct or purchase a home, what to talk about poor people, he added.

Ilyas said that the present government had announced a special package for the revival of the construction industry, in particular, and national economy, in general but, with the restart of the construction activities, steel manufacturers’ cartel have raised prices of steel bars, an important component for construction, many times, making construction more and more costly.

He demanded the federal government to abolish regulatory duty and additional regulatory duty on the import of steel bars to stabilise prices so that the construction industry could be saved from total collapse and the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan to construct 5 million houses for the lower strata of the society could be realised and national economy could be strengthened. If immediate action is not taken, the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme could never be materialised, he warned.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

SBP
53 mins ago
Pakistan’s financial system shows resilience amid Covid-19: SBP

KARACHI: The central bank on Wednesday said that the financial system of...
Equities
1 hour ago
Pakistan bourse continues bearish trend amid deteriorating economic indicators

KARACHI: The equity market continued with the bearish trend on Wednesday, as...
State Bank of Pakistan
2 hours ago
Banks earn 50% interest from government securities: State Bank

KARACHI: The banks are earning 50 per cent of interest from the...
Minister reviews progress on entities privatisation
2 hours ago
Minister reviews progress on entities privatisation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammedmian Soomro chaired a meeting to review...
Competition Commission of Pakistan launches probe against Foodpanda
2 hours ago
Competition Commission of Pakistan launches probe against Foodpanda

KARACHI: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has launched an inquiry against...
rupee
2 hours ago
Rupee weakens further against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee extended losses against the dollar on Wednesday, owing to...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Shehroz Sabzwari
13 mins ago
Why Did Shehroz Sabzwari Choose Sadaf Kanwal For Second Marriage?

In the recent interview Pakistani actor Shehroz Sabzwari clarified that why he...
'Thank you for the movies, for the language, for the dignity,' Shabana Azmi says of Dilip Kumar
29 mins ago
‘Thank you for the movies, language and dignity’ says Shabana Azmi for Dilip Kumar

Shabana Azmi, who was mourning the death of cinema star Dilip Kumar...
SBP
53 mins ago
Pakistan’s financial system shows resilience amid Covid-19: SBP

KARACHI: The central bank on Wednesday said that the financial system of...
kp education minister
1 hour ago
Exams of classes 10, 12 to start from July 10 in KP

Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahram Khan Tarakai...