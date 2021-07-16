AUD TO PKR: Latest Australian dollar to Pakistan rupees on, 16th July 2021

Syed AhadWeb Editor

16th Jul, 2021. 06:05 am
AUD TO PKR

Karachi: The current AUD/PKR (Australian Dollar to Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate is as follows:

Here is an updated list of AUD TO PKR (Australian Dollar to  Pakistan rupees) Exchange Rate. (Updated 16th July 2021)

16th July 2021 AUD To PKR 118.62

Australian Dollar to PKR (AUD to PKR) – Australian Dollar Rate in PKR, BOL NEWS is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates.

