AUD TO PKR: Latest Australian dollar to Pakistan rupees on, 16th July 2021
Karachi: The current AUD/PKR (Australian Dollar to Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate is as follows:
Here is an updated list of AUD TO PKR (Australian Dollar to Pakistan rupees) Exchange Rate. (Updated 16th July 2021)
|16th July 2021
|AUD To PKR
|118.62
Australian Dollar to PKR (AUD to PKR) – Australian Dollar Rate in PKR, BOL NEWS is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates.
