Bayer Pakistan, Tayaba Organization join hands to provide clean water in rural areas

Web Desk

05th Jul, 2021. 06:29 pm
KARACHI: Bayer Pakistan has joined hands with Tayaba Organization to provide 2,000 H2O (Help-2-Others) water wheels to water-scarce communities in Sindh and Punjab, while encouraging educational and economic opportunities for women and children, a statement said on Monday.

The communities, which would be included in the Bayer-funded project have been selected based on the need, and the project will benefit approximately 14,000 people directly (and many more indirectly) in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), including no poverty, gender equality, and clean water and sanitation, it added.

The H2O wheels are specially designed 40 litres drum containers with handles, enabling the people to roll water from its source rather than carry it on their heads in the traditional way; in terracotta pots, which are not only heavy, but have a limited capacity.

The Water and Power Ministry has endorsed the project, which offers not only hygienic transportation but also hygienic water storage and will help reduce the incidence of diseases. It will also alleviate the physical burden on women and children of lifting heavy loads; thereby, reducing injury.

Bayer Pakistan chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) Dr Imran Ahmad Khan said: “Bayer Pakistan believes in the sustainable development of communities we work in. This project is well-aligned with [the] Bayer’s global vision health for all, hunger for none, as it offers an affordable, innovative and sustainable intervention for the transportation of clean water, while also unlocking economic opportunities for impoverished and water-deprived communities.”

Tayaba Organization founder Bilal Bin Saqib said: “Globally, 2.2 billion people currently do not have access to safely manage drinking water, while one million neonatal and maternal deaths are associated with the waterborne diseases annually. Pakistan is one of the worst victims of water scarcity. But often challenges like these require simple and effective solutions such as the H2O wheel.”

“At Tayaba, through improved accessibility of clean water, which unlocks opportunities for a better future and a better life, our aim is to serve at least 500,000 people directly across Pakistan, in the next five years.”

