Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Binance USD TO PKR: Today 1 BUSD TO PKR on, 6th July 2021

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 01:31 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Binance USD TO PKR

Karachi: Today 1 Binance USD to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign exchange rate for today. Find updated one Binance Coin to Pakistani rupees.

Today Binance USD To Pakistan Rupee

Find the latest 1 Binance USD (BUSD) to PKR Exchange Rate. Today 1 Binance USD (BUSD) to Pakistan Rupee (Updated 6th, July 2021).

1 Binance USD = Rs. 158.52 Pakistani Rupee

Also check: Bitcoin cash to PKR 

Q: What is the Binance USD worth against the Pakistani Rupee?

A: One Binance USD is worth 158.52 Pakistani Rupees today.

BOL News is a one-stop solution for currency exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.
Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Federal budget
31 mins ago
Minister terms budget-2021-22-pti-government-presenting-third-federal-budget people-friendly

HARIPUR: The government has announced a people-friendly Federal Budget 2021/22 and the...
Bitcoin Cash to PKR
51 mins ago
Bitcoin Cash to PKR: Today 1 BCH TO Pakistan Rupee on, 6th July 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...
Tether to PKR
55 mins ago
Tether to PKR: Today 1 USDT TO PKR on, 6th July 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign exchange...
ETH TO PKR
59 mins ago
ETH TO PKR: Today 1 etherium to Pakistan Rupee, on 6th July 2021

Tuesday: Today (ETH TO PKR) rates are based on open market rates...
Bitcoin to INR
1 hour ago
Bitcoin to INR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Indian Rupee on, 6th July 2021

Bitcoin To India Rupee Exchange Rate – Live BTC PRICES Today 1...
Saudi Riyal to INR
1 hour ago
Saudi Riyal to INR: Today 1 Riyal to Indian Rupee, 6th July 2021

The Latest 1 SAR TO INR exchange rate is 19.83 (Last updated...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Federal Cabinet Meeting
12 mins ago
Federal cabinet reviews overall political, economic situation

A meeting of the federal cabinet is underway in Islamabad with Prime...
Murad Raas transgenders
21 mins ago
Murad Raas Intends To Open Schools For Transgenders In Punjab

Punjab Minister for Schools Murad Raas has on Tuesday stated to open...
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend
27 mins ago
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe spotted getting intimate with co-star Alison

Taylor Swift's Boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, spotted kissing Alison Oliver, a co-star on...
Federal budget
31 mins ago
Minister terms budget-2021-22-pti-government-presenting-third-federal-budget people-friendly

HARIPUR: The government has announced a people-friendly Federal Budget 2021/22 and the...