CDWP gives go-ahead to five projects worth Rs405.7 billion

13th Jul, 2021. 05:31 pm
ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has given go-ahead to two projects and recommended three more worth Rs405.7 billion.

During a meeting, presided over by Planning Commission deputy chairman Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, the Central Development Working Party approved two development projects with the cost of Rs3.37 billion and recommended three more projects worth Rs402.305 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) for further consideration.

The meeting also considered the projects related to governance, physical planning and housing, transport and communications and education.

The meeting recommended project related to governance, namely, “Establishment of Public Financial Management Unit (PFMU) and Program Support Unit (PSU) in the Finance Department and Planning and Development (P&D) Board, respectively, under the Punjab Resources Improvement and Digital Effectiveness (PRIDE) Programme” worth Rs86.9 billion to Ecnec for further approval.

The programme aims at increasing its own sources of revenue and improving the reliability of resources allocations and access to digital services for people and firms in the province.

It would primarily address three challenges; fiscal risk management, revenue mobilisation, and expenditure management through better use of information system.

The Central Development Working Party also gave approval to a project related to the physical planning and housing, “1.2MGD ROD Plant (Chinese Grant)” worth Rs2.1 billion.

The meeting recommended two projects of transport and communication, namely “Construction of Dir Motorway” worth Rs39 billion and “Peshawar-D I Khan Motorway (360km)” worth Rs276.50 billion to the Ecnec for further approval. Both the projects will considerably reduce the traffic congestion and delays on the routes.

A project related to the education sector presented in the meeting, “Establishment of Directorate General of Religious Education” worth Rs1.2 billion was also given a go-ahead.

The main objective of the project is to mainstream religious education in Pakistan by registering all Deeni Madaris with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Islamabad and facilitate them to introduce the contemporary subjects from SSC/HSSC in the next five years.

The CDWP also approved a project, “Pandemic Response Effectiveness Project for Covid-19” worth Rs810.4 million.

