Chinese keen to invest in South Balochistan: Umar

ISLAMABAD: Chinese investors have expressed their willingness to invest in the South Balochistan package, a government official said on Tuesday.

Briefing newsmen, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that the Chinese investors would invest over $1 billion in this project.

The South Balochistan project was 35 times bigger than the Phase-1 of the North Free Zone of Gwadar, he said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced this historical package for Balochistan in November.

The minister said 53 development projects worth over Rs600 billion have been included in the development programme of the current fiscal year 2021/22.

The federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) contains around Rs1.2 trillion development projects for Balochistan, Umar said, adding that it was for the first time that such development works were being executed in the province under the leadership of Imran Khan.

All this was being done in coordination with the Balochistan government, he said, adding that the government was also providing internet facilities to the youth of the province.