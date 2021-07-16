CHZ to pkr: Today 1 Chiliz to PKR on, 16th July 2021
Friday: Today (CHZ TO PKR) rates are based on open market rates set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan.
Today CHZ TO PKR
Find the updated Chiliz to PKR Exchange Rate Chart. Today 1 Chiliz Exchange Rate (Updated 16th, July 2021)
1 CHZ = 41.71 PKR
Q: What is the Chiliz worth against the Pakistani Rupee?
A: CHZ to PKR rate for today is PKR 41.71 .
Read More
USD to AED: Today 1 Dollar rate in UAE Dirham, 16th July 2021
Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies...
USD to SAR: Today 1 dollar rate in Saudi Riyal on, 16th July 2021
Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate is updated here. You can...
QAR to PKR: Today 1 Qatari Riyal to Pakistan Rupees, 16th July 2021
Today QAR to PKR exchange rate is RS 43.79 in the currency market today. This...
KWD to PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti dinar rate to Pakistan Rupees, 16th July 2021
Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies...
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR, 16th July 2021
The current GBP to PKR (British Pound to Pakistani Rupee) exchange rate...