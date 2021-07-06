Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Committee formed to finalise maiden Punjab Skill Policy 2021/26

Web DeskWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 09:25 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Committee formed to finalise maiden Punjab Skill Policy

LAHORE: The government was introducing the first skill policy, and a committee has been constituted, headed by secretary industries and commerce department to finalise it in consultation with the stakeholders within a week, a provincial government official said on Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting to review the proposed Punjab Skill Policy 2021/26 at the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Secretariat, Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said: “Technical education has now gained special importance all over the world. So we will have to take steps to attract people towards it.”

Under the skill policy, establishment of 17 centres of excellence, a provincial skill council, a special technology zone at Tevta Secretariat, and an innovation hub are part of the plan, he said, adding that liaison with employers and agencies of different countries would be made effective for consumption of skilled manpower.

The provincial minister issued directives to make rules and regulations of the Apprenticeship Act, and said that the performance audit of the ongoing technical education programmes should be conducted in collaboration with the World Bank, besides improving the credibility of the examination of technical education and making the examination system more effective.

Aslam said that the certification process should be made easy so that the skilled workers did not face any difficulty abroad.

Tevta chairman Ali Salman Siddique gave a detailed briefing on the first proposed skill policy and said that the first phase of skill mapping would be completed in September with the participation of urban units.

The first skill policy of the province has been formulated as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Chinese investors have expressed their willingness to invest in the South Balochistan package
35 mins ago
Chinese keen to invest in South Balochistan: Umar

ISLAMABAD: Chinese investors have expressed their willingness to invest in the South...
Minister accuses previous governments of signing expensive power contracts
1 hour ago
Minister accuses previous governments of signing expensive power contracts

ISLAMABAD: The previous governments had signed expensive power contracts to generate 26,000MW...
London
1 hour ago
London asset manager intends to invest $55 billion in cryptocurrency

Despite the market's recent collapse, a London-based asset manager is said to...
Cryptocurrency
1 hour ago
Central Bank of China issued a warning to firms regarding crypto-related businesses

Central Bank of China has issued a warning to firms, to stop...
Exports perform well, up 34% to China; 19% to Germany: adviser
1 hour ago
Exports perform well, up 34% to China; 19% to Germany: adviser

ISLAMABAD: Despite the negative impacts of Covid-19, the exports have performed well...
PSX
1 hour ago
Pakistan stocks decline 82.96 points on profit-taking

KARACHI: Pakistan stocks started the day with a positive momentum, however, investors...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Feroze Khan Instagram
1 min ago
Why Feroze Khan Deletes All His Instagram Posts?

Pakistani television actor, Feroze Khan has deleted all the posts from his...
blaochistan spokesperson
2 mins ago
Sindh government ‘stealing water’ from Balochistan, Liaquat Shahwani

The Balochistan government has appealed that Sindh has been stealing 42% of...
Nintendo
14 mins ago
Nintendo announced new Switch with OLED display

A new version of Nintendo's Switch console was introduced today. The new...
russian air plane
15 mins ago
No survivors from plane crash in Russia, rescue officials

There are no survivors after a plane carrying 28 people crashed in...