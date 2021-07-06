Committee formed to finalise maiden Punjab Skill Policy 2021/26

LAHORE: The government was introducing the first skill policy, and a committee has been constituted, headed by secretary industries and commerce department to finalise it in consultation with the stakeholders within a week, a provincial government official said on Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting to review the proposed Punjab Skill Policy 2021/26 at the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Secretariat, Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said: “Technical education has now gained special importance all over the world. So we will have to take steps to attract people towards it.”

Under the skill policy, establishment of 17 centres of excellence, a provincial skill council, a special technology zone at Tevta Secretariat, and an innovation hub are part of the plan, he said, adding that liaison with employers and agencies of different countries would be made effective for consumption of skilled manpower.

The provincial minister issued directives to make rules and regulations of the Apprenticeship Act, and said that the performance audit of the ongoing technical education programmes should be conducted in collaboration with the World Bank, besides improving the credibility of the examination of technical education and making the examination system more effective.

Aslam said that the certification process should be made easy so that the skilled workers did not face any difficulty abroad.

Tevta chairman Ali Salman Siddique gave a detailed briefing on the first proposed skill policy and said that the first phase of skill mapping would be completed in September with the participation of urban units.

The first skill policy of the province has been formulated as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.