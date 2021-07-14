Double Click 728 x 90
CPEC ushers in new era of economic prosperity: Tarin

14th Jul, 2021. 05:40 pm
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s bilateral relations with China is an epitome of enduring friendship and brotherhood and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has ushered in a new era of economic prosperity and is of utmost importance for Pakistan, a senior government official said.

Talking to Ambassador of China Nong Rong, who called on him at the Finance Division, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said that CPEC will generate abundant employment and investment opportunities in Pakistan and beyond.

The finance minister commended the move to form working groups under the umbrella of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC), which would focus on different areas, including planning, energy, industrial cooperation, infrastructure, communication, agriculture and the overall socioeconomic development.

The focal persons of each working group would remain in regular contact, he said, and applauded the Chinese model of farming and said Pakistan could learn from China for enhancing agricultural productivity in the country.

The ambassador welcomed the suggestion and assured of his country’s full cooperation in imparting technical knowhow and practical orientation to Pakistani counterparts, in this regard.

The ambassador said China is committed to develop the CPEC projects under the vision of shared prosperity and it would further strengthen and expand economic cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides underscored the importance of expediting the establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) for creating abundant investment and employment opportunities in identified areas.

The finance minister affirmed full support and cooperation to the Chinese investors and businessmen.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance and Revenue Dr Waqar Masood and Finance Division secretary Yusuf Khan were also present on the occasion.

