Deputy Governor unveils commemorative stamp on SBP Museum

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan Deputy Governor Sima Kamil unveiled the commemorative stamp of the SBP Museum to mark the 10th anniversary of its establishment, a statement said on Friday.

The design of the stamp is based on the SBP Museum Building, featuring the rich cultural heritage of the country and a manifestation of art in architecture, it added.

The building was originally built by the Imperial Bank of India in 1920 for its branch office in Karachi. In 1950, it was handed over to the SBP that remained in use for various purposes till it was converted into the SBP Museum in the 2000s.

This commemorative stamp is the third such stamp issued to honour the central bank. Earlier, stamps were issued on the occasion of the 25th and 70th anniversary of the State Bank, it said.

The history of SBP Museum dates back to the 1960s when initially, an archive and numismatic museum was established on the fifth floor of the headquarters building. In the decade of 2000, during the tenure of former governor Dr Ishrat Husain, it was decided to expand the museum at a grander level and house the current heritage building, the statement said.

A dedicated team of professionals worked tirelessly to collect ancient coins and other artifacts and devised means for their preservation and exhibition; following international best practices.

Finally, on July 1, 2011, the building was formally inaugurated, as the Museum and Art Gallery of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The Museum, while maintaining high standards, has also obtained the membership of the International Council of Museums (ICOM).

Addressing the audience, SBP Deputy Governor Sima Kamil paid rich tributes to the hard work, commitment and dedication of the current, as well as the former staff of the museum, archive and art gallery who worked for its establishment and operations later on.

She particularly thanked Dr Ishrat Hussain for his vision and Dr Asma Ibraheem, the director of the Museum, for leading the realisation of this vision and continuously adding value through expanding collections and exhibitions.

The tradition of establishing money museums is associated with the majority of the central banks globally with the objective to keep the public abreast with the evolutionary process of money and finance.

Pakistan is among those geographical locations in the world where the currency, starting from its most primitive forms, evolved into its most developed shape.

The SBP Museum also has stamps of the Indus Valley Civilisation, which were used as the currency during that era. Last year, the SBP established a paper conservation laboratory under the Division of Archives and Record Management, inaugurated by SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir, which is quite unique in the country.