Dollar rate in Pakistan – 12th July 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

12th Jul, 2021. 07:02 am
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given here. All rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee.

Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021

US Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s US Dollar to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan.

Fin  the latest Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, July 12th, 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 157.17
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 158.60
