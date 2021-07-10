Double Click 728 x 90
Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 10th July 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

10th Jul, 2021. 05:30 am
USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given here. All rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee.

US Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s US Dollar to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan.

Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021

Check the latest Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, July 10th, 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 158.17
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 159.40
