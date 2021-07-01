Double Click 728 x 90
Dollar to AED: Today 1 Dollar price in UAE dirham, 1st July 2021

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 11:56 am
Dollar to AED

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies such as Dollar to AED is a common practice in these countries.

US Dollar Rate In UAE Dirham

Check the updated list of  USD to UAE Dirham Exchange Rates (Updated 1st July 2021)

USD AED
1 USD 3.6673     AED
5 USD 18.3365   AED
10 USD 36.673     AED
25 USD 91.6825   AED
50 USD 183.365    AED

One dollar exchange rate in AED is  3.6673 AED while the exchange rate of 50 USD to UAE Dirham Rate is 183.365  AED.

Today USD TO AED (UAE Dirham) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.

