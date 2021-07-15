Double Click 728 x 90
Dollar to Saudi Riyal: Today 1 Dollar price in Saudi Riyal on, 15th July 2021

Syed AhadWeb Editor

15th Jul, 2021. 06:20 am
Dollar to Saudi Riyal

Here is the current USD to SAR exchange rate. The current SAR (Saudi Riyal) Dollar Rate can be seen here.

Latest Dollar Rate In Saudi Riyal Today (USD/SAR)

Find the updated list of US Dollar Rate to Saudi Riyal Exchange Rate. (Updated 15th July 2021)

1 USD = SAR = 3.75 

Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal (USD/SAR) – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

