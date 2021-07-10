Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Dubai’s pharmaceutical supplies trade rises 31% to Dh6.8 billion in first quarter

Web DeskSenior Editor

10th Jul, 2021. 06:17 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Pakistan to take benefit of Chinese expertise in upgrading research institutes

DUBAI: The value of Dubai’s external pharmaceutical and medical supplies trade recorded a growth of 31 per cent to reach Dh6.8 billion during the first quarter of 2021, compared with Dh5.2 billion in the same period of 2020, according to the statistics released by the Dubai Customs.

Imports touched Dh5.3 billion, exports Dh590 million, while exports and re-exports amounted to Dh1.4 billion. In terms of volume, Dubai’s trade in pharmaceuticals and medical supplies went up 47 per cent from 33,000 tonnes to 48,600 tonnes in the first three months of 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The Dubai Customs is committed to streamlining border clearance of medical supplies shipments to ensure they rapidly reach local, regional and global markets without delay, after fulfilling the requirements of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, which guarantees high levels of quality and efficiency for these vital products to safeguard the community’s health and safety.

“[The] Dubai Customs has sought to keep pace with the growing demand for pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in [the] light of the current Covid-19 situation, putting more efforts to ensure quick inspection, clearance and release of these strategic goods to meet the community’s needs and maintain product availability in the market,” said Nassim Al Mehairi, manager of the statistics section at the Dubai Customs.

The recent statistics showed the pivotal role Dubai has been playing as a regional hub for trade in pharmaceutical and medical products, thanks to the industry’s sophisticated logistics infrastructure, she said.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Kamyab Jawan Programme
14 mins ago
Over 13,000 youth open businesses under Kamyab Jawan Programme

ISLAMABAD: After successful and transparent execution of the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP),...
Petroleum levy at lowest level in six years
20 mins ago
Petroleum levy at lowest level in six years: Gill

ISLAMABAD: The existing level of the petroleum levy is at its lowest...
Pakistan to take benefit of Chinese expertise in upgrading research institutes
29 mins ago
Pakistan to take benefit of Chinese expertise in upgrading research institutes: minister

MULTAN: Pakistan will take full benefit of the Chinese expertise in upgrading...
Concern voiced over stuck up medical equipment consignments at ports
35 mins ago
Concern voiced over stuck up medical equipment consignments at ports

KARACHI: The Healthcare Devices Association of Pakistan (HDAP) has expressed concern over...
PSX turns around, gains 135 points to close at 47,137 points
50 mins ago
Trading in Hub Power’s Sukuk to commence at PSX from Monday

KARACHI: The Hub Power Holdings has listed its Rs6 billion privately placed...
Tax exemptions on REIT, collective investment schemes surge 209%
57 mins ago
Tax exemptions on REIT, collective investment schemes surge 209%

KARACHI: The income tax exemptions granted to collective investment and Real Estate...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Pakistan’s pottery exhibition held in UK
4 mins ago
Pakistan’s pottery exhibition held in UK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan, along...
Kamyab Jawan Programme
14 mins ago
Over 13,000 youth open businesses under Kamyab Jawan Programme

ISLAMABAD: After successful and transparent execution of the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP),...
Petroleum levy at lowest level in six years
20 mins ago
Petroleum levy at lowest level in six years: Gill

ISLAMABAD: The existing level of the petroleum levy is at its lowest...
Pakistan to take benefit of Chinese expertise in upgrading research institutes
29 mins ago
Pakistan to take benefit of Chinese expertise in upgrading research institutes: minister

MULTAN: Pakistan will take full benefit of the Chinese expertise in upgrading...