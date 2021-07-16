Euro to PKR: Today 1 Euro rate in Pakistan Rupees, 16th July 2021
The current exchange rate between the Euro and the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in Karachi (updated on July 16, 2021).
On July 16th, 2021, the open market buying rate for 1 EURO to PKR is Rs 188.29.
Euro Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
Check the updated list of Euro to Pakistan Rupee On 16th July 2021.
1 EURO Rate = 188.29 Pakistani Rupee
Euro Rate In Pakistan Today Open Market
|
EUR
|
PKR
|1 EUR
|188.29 PKR
|5 EUR
|941.4 PKR
|10 EUR
|1882.94 PKR
|25 EUR
|4707.36 PKR
