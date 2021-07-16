Euro to PKR: Today 1 Euro rate in Pakistan Rupees, 16th July 2021

16th Jul, 2021. 06:00 am
Euro to PKR

The current exchange rate between the Euro and the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in Karachi (updated on July 16, 2021).

On July 16th, 2021, the open market buying rate for 1 EURO to PKR is Rs 188.29.

Euro Rate In Pakistan Today 2021

Check the updated list of Euro to Pakistan Rupee On 16th July 2021.

EURO Rate = 188.29   Pakistani Rupee

Euro Rate In Pakistan Today Open Market

EUR
PKR
1 EUR 188.29        PKR
5 EUR 941.4          PKR
10 EUR 1882.94     PKR
25 EUR 4707.36     PKR
Euro to PKR (Pakistan Rupees) rates today. BOL NEWS is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.
