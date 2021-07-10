Faisalabad Chamber’s efforts in containing Covid-19 cases hailed

FAISALABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries, Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Saturday appreciated the efforts of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) in containing the coronavirus cases.

He assured the members of the chamber of recommending to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to provide Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, especially for those exporters who had to travel abroad.

FCCI president Engineer Hafiz Ihtisham Javed briefed the minister about the overall performance of the vaccination centre and said: “We are not only motivating people to get jabs against coronavirus but also providing this facility in a most friendly and peaceful climate.”

The exporters directly linked with the Faisalabad Chamber have to face problems in getting vaccination of certified medicines, which were accepted in various countries.

To facilitate them, the NCOC may be requested to provide sufficient quantities of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine so that they could avoid quarantine during their foreign trips.