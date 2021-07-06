Double Click 728 x 90
FBR to conduct prize draw for POS customers in first week of August

06th Jul, 2021. 04:41 pm

06th Jul, 2021. 04:41 pm
FBR

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will conduct the first prize draw for those Point of Sales (POS) that are connected with the online system of the tax organisation on the basis of purchase receipts in the first week of August 2021, official sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said the draw will be held in the presence of Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin. The winner will get Rs1.5 million, while hundreds of other prizes would also be distributed.

In the Federal Budget 2021/22, the government announced a lucky draw of receipts issued through POS to encourage documentation of sales.

The customers making purchases at the outlets of Tier-1 retailers should ensure receipts from their POS machines and that should carry QR codes, the sources said, adding: “The customers should verify the authenticity of the receipts from Tax Assan Application of the FBR, and, If the same is not verified, they should report to the FBR,” a senior official of the revenue board said.

Previously, the FBR had announced to pay back 5 per cent of the sales tax paid on the purchases. However, this rebate scheme was abolished and instead the prize draw scheme was introduced, the official added.

The official also said so far 8,000 big retailers had integrated with the FBR’s online system to share information of buying and selling from their outlets.

Further, 8,750 branches of the Tier-1 retailers were connected with the FBR. Meanwhile, 11,200 POS of these retailers are now online for issuing receipts to the customers that will be part of the prize draw, the official added.

Through the issuance of the receipts it would also help the Tier-1 retailers in preparing sales tax returns automatically. The Tier-1 retailers are required to connect all the POS with the FBR system. To ensure all the POS are connected the FBR formed a number of teams to pay surprise visits at the outlets.

The government through the recent budget announced various tax and duty incentives to promote sales through POS. In this regard, Tier-1 retailers have been granted 100 per cent tax credit against the amount invested for import/purchase of POS.

Karachi to have 3,000 apartments with mortgaged instalment plans of over 20 yearsKarachi to have 3,000 apartments with mortgaged instalment plans of over 20 years
6 mins ago
BOL EXCLUSIVE: Karachi to have 3,000 apartments with mortgaged instalment plans of over 20 years

KARACHI: Javedan Corporation, the developers of Naya Nazimabad, will launch, for the...
Rupee do
21 mins ago
Rupee sheds 19 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee lost 19 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday, as...
NCCPL
1 hour ago
Adjustment of carry forward capital losses to be made on ATL basis: NCCPL

KARACHI: The National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) on Tuesday said...
State Bank announces implementation
1 hour ago
State Bank announces implementation of IFRS-9 from January 2022

KARACHI: The central bank on Tuesday announced the implementation of the International...
Roshan Digital Account
2 hours ago
Roshan Digital Account facilitates Pakistani diaspora in sending money back home: envoy

ISLAMABAD: The Roshan Digital Account, an innovative initiative of the government, has...
Pakistan reintroduces incentive
2 hours ago
Pakistan reintroduces incentive for banks, exchange firms to boost remittances

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday reintroduced an incentive...
