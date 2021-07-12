FBR directs officials to file asset declarations

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday directed the officials of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) and Pakistan Customs to submit their assets declaration, as was made mandatory for the government officials.

The revenue board said some officers were not filing this mandatory declaration; therefore, non-compliance will be treated as a misconduct and an action will be initiated under the government servant rules.

In a circular, the FBR said, according to Rule 12 of the Government Servant (Conduct) Rules, 1964, every government servant is liable to submit his/her annual declaration of assets and liabilities ended June 30 every year.

Also as per the S No 2.34-A (A guideline to performance evaluation), the timelines for all the employees of the Federal Board of Revenue, including its field formations to initiate and submit their performance evaluation reports, the officers are advised to submit their declarations by July 20, while the countersigning officer by July 31.

The record also showed that some officers/officials have not complied with this mandatory responsibility on time.

The revenue board directed all officers/officials to submit their assets declaration ended June 30, 2021 and the performance evaluation report due for the year 2020/21 or (missing if any) by July 7, 2021, failing which their performance allowance would be discontinued without any further notice and necessary action under the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020 would also be initiated on account of this ‘misconduct’.