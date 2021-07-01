Food inflation rises 9.7% on year-on-year basis in June

KARACHI: The headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 9.7 per cent on year-on-year (YoY) basis in June 2021, compared with an increase of 8.6 per cent in June 2020, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Thursday.

The CPI inflation witnessed an increase of 10.9 per cent in the previous month.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the inflation decreased 0.2 per cent in June 2021, compared with an increase of 0.1 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.8 per cent in June 2020.

The CPI inflation in urban areas increased 9.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis in June 2021, compared with an increase of 10.8 per cent in the previous month and 7.6 per cent in June 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, it decreased 0.4 per cent in June 2021, compared with an increase of 0.2 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.7 per cent in June 2020.

The CPI inflation in rural areas increased 9.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis in June 2021, compared with an increase of 10.9 per cent in the previous month and 10 per cent in June 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, it decreased 0.1 per cent in June 2021, compared with a decline of 0.03 per cent in the previous month and an increase of 1 per cent in June 2020.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased 17.6 per cent in June 2021, compared with an increase of 19.7 per cent in May 2021 and an increase of 11.5 per cent in June 2020. On a MoM basis, it decreased 0.4 per cent in June 2021, compared with an increase of 0.8 per cent a month ago and an increase of 1.4 per cent in June 2020.

The Wholesale Price Indicator (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased 20.9 per cent in June 2021, compared with an increase of 19.4 per cent in May and an increase of 0.9 per cent in June 2020.

The WPI inflation on a MoM basis increased 0.9 per cent in June 2021, compared with an increase of 0.3 per cent a month ago and a decrease of 0.3 per cent in the corresponding month of 2020.