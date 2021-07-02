Double Click 728 x 90
FPCCI concerned over continuous gas crisis

02nd Jul, 2021. 08:19 pm
FPCCI

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has expressed concern over the persisting gas crisis and supply shortages that hampered industrial production and fulfilment of export orders, a statement said on Friday.

FPCCI president Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo stressed the immediate need to bring all the stakeholders and players on one page. He requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to hold a meeting with industrialists and help resolve their problems – once and for all.

The FPCCI is keenly but sorrowfully observing differences of opinion among various governmental departments and stakeholders over the resolution of the current gas crisis, he said, adding that this divergence of view and the lack of direction will cause further delays in the resumption of normal gas supplies.

Maggo proposed that Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL), gas terminals, distribution companies, private licensees for LNG import and all the relevant government ministries should sit together under the leadership of the prime minister and reach a resolution and timeframe for full resumption of gas supply.

As president of the apex trade body, Maggo said he is ever-ready to help the government in bringing the business community together and help the government reach a win-win situation.

The FPCCI demands the government to investigate the incompetence and the lack of diligent planning; and, take the culprits to task and ensure that this kind of colossal crisis, translating into billions of rupees in losses, would not be repeated.

