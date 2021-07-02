Double Click 728 x 90
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR, 2nd July 2021

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 11:52 am
GBP to PKR

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 219.00 PKR given below. (Updated on 2nd July 2021).

Find today’s British Pound to PKR (Pakistan Rupee) rate as per the open market.

Today GBP TO PKR (Pakistani Rupee)

Check the updated list of UK Pound to PKR Exchange Rate (Updated, 2nd July 2021)

DATE SYMBOL BUYING SELLING
Today GBP To PKR 216 219.00

BOL News is the one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

