GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR, 9th July 2021

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 11:56 am
GBP TO PKR

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 218.00 PKR given below. (Updated on 9th July 2021).

Find today’s British Pound to PKR (Pakistan Rupee) rate as per the open market.

Today GBP TO PKR (Pakistani Rupee)

Check the updated list of UK Pound to PKR Exchange Rate (Updated, 9th July 2021)

DATE SYMBOL BUYING SELLING
Today GBP To PKR 217.5 220.50

BOL News is the one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

