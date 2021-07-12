Double Click 728 x 90
Global Village announces winners of ‘Future Business Minds’ competition

12th Jul, 2021. 04:37 pm
DUBAI: Global Village, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and wider region’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has announced the winners of its Future Business Minds competition, Emirati official news agency, WAM, reported.

The latest creative outreach programme invited university students across the country to showcase their creative business ideas through unique project proposals.

After careful consideration, six proposals were shortlisted; Maryam AlKaabi of Khalifa University and Areeba Waseem from the University of Exeter were named the winners during a virtual ceremony.

Jaki Ellenby, executive director, marketing and events of Global Village, said: “As a recognised hub for entrepreneurs and SMEs to introduce new business ideas, the Global Village is committed to supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs. Our Future Business Minds competition represents the first step in a new programme to engage university level students and we congratulate Maryam and Areeba, who are the first winners of the programme. We would also like to extend our thanks to the many students who submitted their ideas and encourage them to reach their goals.”

Maryam AlKaabi’s “Red Carpet Event for Kids” proposal allows young guests to experience all the fun and excitement of a red carpet experience.

Areeba Waseem’s “Shadow Memories” idea was a walk-in attraction that captured people’s shadows at the entrance and create an everlasting footprint.

