Gold Price in Saudi Arabia today on, 6th July 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 05:20 am
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia

SAR: Today Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia (SAR) is Sar. 216.17 for 24k per gram. And Sar. 198.16 for 22 karat gold. Today live gold price in Saudi Arabia and different cities of Saudi Arabia.

Gold Price In Saudi Arabia (SAR)

Check the latest rate of Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (Saudi Riyal) (Updated, 6th July 2021).

Location Gram 21K Gram 24K Gram 22K
Saudi Arabia 189.15 SAR 216.17 SAR 198.16 SAR

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram and 10 grams formats in SAR Saudi Riyal currency. Gold Rates are provided by the local gold markets and bullion markets of Saudi Arabia every day.

GBP TO PKR
11 mins ago
UK Pound rate in Pakistan today on, 6th July 2021

Karachi: Today’s GBP to PKR (Pound Rate in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
26 mins ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 6th July 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency rates in Pakistan today on 6 July 2021, Check currency...
today gold rates in dubai
1 hour ago
Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 6th July 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (6th July 2021) today 24...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
1 hour ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Open market on, 6th July 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
2 hours ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan – 6th July 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
3 hours ago
Today Gold Rates Pakistan Karachi on, 6th July 2021

Karachi: Today Gold Rates Pakistan Karachi on 6th July 2021 is being sold...
