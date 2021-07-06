Gold Price in Saudi Arabia today on, 6th July 2021

SAR: Today Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia (SAR) is Sar. 216.17 for 24k per gram. And Sar. 198.16 for 22 karat gold. Today live gold price in Saudi Arabia and different cities of Saudi Arabia.
Gold Price In Saudi Arabia (SAR)
Check the latest rate of Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (Saudi Riyal) (Updated, 6th July 2021).
|Location
|Gram 21K
|Gram 24K
|Gram 22K
|Saudi Arabia
|189.15 SAR
|216.17 SAR
|198.16 SAR
These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram and 10 grams formats in SAR Saudi Riyal currency. Gold Rates are provided by the local gold markets and bullion markets of Saudi Arabia every day.