Gold Rate In Pakistan – 2nd July 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 03:30 am
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 2nd July 2021 is being sold for Rs. 93021 per 10 grams, and Gold Rates in Pakistan Today is Rs. 108500 per tola.

Gold Rate Today

Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold price in Pakistan per tola. Gold price in Pakistan today 2021 for different cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, etc are same.

Gold rate in Karachi today is Rs. 108500

Gold Rates in Pakistan 24 k per tola, 22 k per tola, 21 k per tola, and 18 k per tola are given on the table below:

BOL News provides you with the gold rate today in Karachi per ounce, gram, tola and 10 grams in Pakistan. BOL provides you with timely and accurate gold price in Pakistan, UAEKuwaitSaudi Arabia.
Last Updated: 02 Jul 2021 (Source: Karachi Saraf)
