Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 1st July 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 04:00 am
Gold Price in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (1st, July 2021) is Rs. 90100 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is Rs. 105100 per tola in Pakistan today.

However, Gold Rate Pakistan is never fixed, it keeps fluctuating according to the international Gold rates.

Gold Rate In Pakistan today

Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold rate, Today gold rate for different cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, etc are same.

Today 1 tola gold rate in Pakistan today 2021 is Rs. 105100

Gold Rates in Karachi for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are given on the table below:

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 105100 Rs. 96341 Rs. 91963 Rs. 78825
per 10 Gram Rs. 90100 Rs. 82591 Rs. 78838 Rs. 67575
per Gram Gold Rs. 9010 Rs. 8259 Rs. 7884 Rs. 6758
per Ounce Rs. 255400 Rs. 234115 Rs. 223475 Rs. 191550
