How to Check 15000 Prize bond Draw list 2021?

Quetta: Draw#87, Rs 15000 prize bond list 2021 to be announced on (2nd, July 2021) at Quetta.

According to the representative of National Savings, the First prize of the prize bond 15000 worth Rs.30,000,000 will be awarded to the single winner while second prize of the prize bond 15000 worth Rs.10,000,000 will be awarded to 3 lucky winners and the third prize of the prize bond 1500 will be given to 1696 participants for Rs.185,000/- each.

Also read: Prize bond Schedule 2021

How to Check 15000 Prize bond