Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Islamic banking deposits rise 28.42% to Rs3.46 trillion: SBP

Shahnawaz AkhterWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 07:57 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
SBP

KARACHI: The deposits of Islamic banking system have recorded a sharp increase of 28.42 per cent for the quarter January-March 2021, compared with the corresponding period of the last fiscal year, the central bank reported on Friday.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issued Islamic Banking Bulletin for the period January-March 2021, which showed the deposits increased to Rs3.46 trillion during the period under review, compared with Rs2.69 trillion in the corresponding period of the last year.
The share of Islamic banks in the overall banking system of the country also increased to 18.7 per cent for the quarter under review, compared with the share of 16.9 per cent recorded in the January-March quarter of 2020.

The assets of the Islamic banking institutions also registered a growth of 30.6 per cent to Rs4.39 trillion for the January-March period of 2021, compared with Rs3.36 trillion in the same quarter of the last year.

The State Bank said the composition of Islamic banking industry remained the same with 22 Islamic banking institutions, comprising five full-fledged Islamic banks and 17 conventional banks having standalone Islamic banking branches by the end of March 2021.

During the period under review, 48 branches were added in the branch network of Islamic banking institutions; as a result, the branch network increased to 3,504 branches, spread across 124 districts of the country by the end of March 2021.

Likewise, the number of Islamic banking windows (dedicated counters at conventional branches) operated stood at 1,595 by the end of March 2021, the central bank added.

The profit-before-tax of the Islamic banks was recorded at Rs21.3 billion by the end of March 2021, compared with Rs20.60 billion during the same quarter last year.

Operating expense to gross income of Islamic banking institutions was registered at 51.5 per cent by the end of March 2021, compared with 47.5 per cent in the previous quarter.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Equity market
31 mins ago
Pakistan equity market plunges 490 points on lack of positive triggers

KARACHI: The equity market remained under pressure throughout the trading session on...
Private entities keen to supply 300mmcfd gas to industries
37 mins ago
Private entities keen to supply 300mmcfd gas to industries: SAPM

KARACHI: Several private entities have shown keen interest in providing 300mmcfd of...
electric vehicle charging station
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s maiden electric vehicle charging station opened in Karachi

KARACHI: Shell Pakistan Limited and K-Electric Limited on Friday inaugurated the first...
Prices of kitchen items
1 hour ago
Prices of kitchen items post significant decline

ISLAMABAD: Prices of various kitchen items registered a significant decline during the...
Minister assures Prgmea team of resolving garment sector issues
2 hours ago
Minister assures Prgmea team of resolving garment sector issues

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal discussed problems...
New EU agency
2 hours ago
EU agency aims to combat crypto laundering

The European Union (EU) has proposed the establishment of a new agency...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Pakistan intends
8 mins ago
Shafqat Mehmood criticizes Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal over ‘cheap’ exam politics

Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood condemned the PML-N...
US Cars
12 mins ago
US: some used cars are more expensive than new cars: Could this happen in Canada?

Car manufacturing plants have been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Euro 2020 Final
22 mins ago
Euro 2020 Final: Tickets prices are skyrocketing on resale websites

The Euro 2020 final between England and Italy is expected to draw...
Equity market
31 mins ago
Pakistan equity market plunges 490 points on lack of positive triggers

KARACHI: The equity market remained under pressure throughout the trading session on...