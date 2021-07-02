KPT’s performance remains outstanding during 2020-21

KARACHI: The financial year 2020/21 remained phenomenal for the Karachi Port Trust despite the global lockdown situation, especially for shipping operations and cargo handling, a statement said on Friday.

The volume of cargo handling, including imports and exports peaked at 52.28 million tonnes, registering a growth of 25 per cent over the previous year’s 41.84 million tonnes.

The exports in all categories of dry cargo recorded a growth of 9 per cent to 15.27 million tonnes as against 13.97 million tonnes in 2019/20. The container handling at the Karachi Port was recorded at 2.29 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit), which is the highest in the KPT’s history, it added.

The movement of vessels also increased 21 per cent to 1,845 ships. The container carriers were reported at 868 during 2020/21, compared with 744 in the last fiscal year and the bulk cargo ships remained at 280 against 172 ships.

The KPT also efficiently handled wheat cargo; thereby, maintaining the food security chain and ensured timely berthing of oil tankers to contribute towards energy security.

The Karachi Port has tried to facilitate its port users through a predictable business environment, and digitalisation of estate and operations; thus, ensuring ease of business and 24/7 access and transparency.