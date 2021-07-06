Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR: Today 1 KWD TO PKR rates on, 6th July 2021

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 11:38 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies such as Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR is common in these countries.

Kuwaiti Dinar Rate In Pakistani Rupee

Check the updated list of  KWD to PKR  Exchange Rates (Updated 6th July 2021)

KWD PKR
1 KWD 484.00 PKR
5 KWD 2420 PKR
10 KWD 4840 PKR
25 KWD 12100 PKR
50 KWD 24200 PKR

One Dinar exchange rate in KWD is 484  PKR while the exchange rate of 50 KWD to PKR Rate is  24200 PKRPKR.

Today KWD TO PKR (Kuwaiti Dinar) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

UAE Dirham to INR
14 mins ago
UAE Dirham to INR: Today 1 UAE Dirham rate in Indian Rupee on, 6th July 2021

Today’s UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee currency exchange rate is 20.24 INR....
Dollar to INR
18 mins ago
Dollar to INR: Today 1 Dollar price in Indian Rupee on, 6th July 2021

Today Dollar to INR exchange rate is 74.36 (Last updated on 6th...
Dollar to British Pound
25 mins ago
Dollar to British Pound: Today 1 US Dollar rate in British Pound on, 6th July 2021

Today’s USD To GBP rate is 1 USD= GBP 0.71 You can...
Dollar to KWD
29 mins ago
Dollar to KWD: Today 1 Dollar price in Kuwaiti Dinar on, 6th July 2021

Today USD TO KWD: Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
Dollar to QAR
32 mins ago
Dollar to QAR: Today 1 Dollar price in Qatari Riyal on, 6th July 2021

Today (USD TO QAR) exchange rate – See the recent USD TO...
AED TO PKR: Today's 1 Uae Dirham to PKR, 1st June 2020
48 mins ago
Dollar to UAE Dirham: Today 1 Dollar price in UAE Dirham, 6th July 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Realme C21Y is the Lastest Affortable Phone with Amazing Features
6 mins ago
Realme C21Y is the Lastest Affortable Phone with Amazing Features

Realme C21Y is yet another addition to the Realme C-series. It has...
UAE Dirham to INR
14 mins ago
UAE Dirham to INR: Today 1 UAE Dirham rate in Indian Rupee on, 6th July 2021

Today’s UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee currency exchange rate is 20.24 INR....
Dollar to INR
18 mins ago
Dollar to INR: Today 1 Dollar price in Indian Rupee on, 6th July 2021

Today Dollar to INR exchange rate is 74.36 (Last updated on 6th...
Shafqat Mahmood
22 mins ago
“Stop making trends on social media & Focus On Studies,” Advises Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has advised Pakistani students to stop demanding...