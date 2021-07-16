KWD to PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti dinar rate to Pakistan Rupees, 16th July 2021
Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies such as Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR is common in these countries.
Kuwaiti Dinar Rate In Pakistani Rupee
Check the updated list of KWD to PKR Exchange Rates (Updated 16th July 2021)
|KWD
|PKR
|1 KWD
|530.37 PKR
|5 KWD
|2651.87 PKR
|10 KWD
|5303.74 PKR
|25 KWD
|13259.35 PKR
|50 KWD
|26518.70 PKR
One Dinar exchange rate in KWD is 530.37 PKR.
Today KWD TO PKR (Kuwaiti Dinar) Rate – BOL NEWS is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.
