KWD to PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti dinar rate to Pakistan Rupees, 16th July 2021

Syed AhadWeb Editor

16th Jul, 2021. 06:20 am
KWD TO PKR

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies such as Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR is common in these countries.

Kuwaiti Dinar Rate In Pakistani Rupee

Check the updated list of  KWD to PKR  Exchange Rates (Updated 16th July 2021)

KWD PKR
1 KWD 530.37       PKR
5 KWD 2651.87     PKR
10 KWD 5303.74    PKR
25 KWD 13259.35   PKR
50 KWD 26518.70   PKR

One Dinar exchange rate in KWD is 530.37 PKR.

Today KWD TO PKR (Kuwaiti Dinar) Rate – BOL NEWS is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.

