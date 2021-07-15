Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 16th July 2021
Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given here. All rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee.
Dollar Rate in Pakistan today 2021
US Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee exchange rates in Pakistan.
Find the latest Dollar rate today in open market. (Updated, July 16th, 2021)
- USD to PKR (buying rate): 158.17
- USD to PKR (selling rate): 159.15
Today Dollar Rates in Pakistan. BOL News is a one-stop solution for the exchange rate, including open market currency exchange rate, interbank Currency exchange rate, and international forex rate.
