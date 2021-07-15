Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 16th July 2021

16th Jul, 2021. 04:30 am
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given here. All rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan today 2021

US Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee exchange rates in Pakistan.

Find the latest Dollar rate today in open market. (Updated, July 16th, 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 158.17
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 159.15
