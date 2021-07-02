Double Click 728 x 90
Merchants slammed for not accepting debit, credit cards

02nd Jul, 2021. 07:17 pm
Merchants slammed for not accepting debit, credit cards

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has voiced concerns over the reluctance of the businessmen, owning the retail outlets and superstores, in accepting debit or credit cards, a statement said on Friday.

Unisame president Zulfikar Thaver said that some of the merchants accept cards selectively and are charging 2 per cent on every transaction.

He urged the commercial and microfinance banks to pay surprise visits to such stores and take action against them.
The businessmen should promote digitalisation, as it is a safer and more efficient system across the world, he added.

