Minister accuses previous governments of signing expensive power contracts

ISLAMABAD: The previous governments had signed expensive power contracts to generate 26,000MW in eight years, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said on Tuesday.

In response to the statement of the former prime minister, he said, as a result of these expensive agreements, the government was compelled to purchase electricity. “Who is answerable for [the] procurement of expensive electricity throughout the year excluding two months of peak season?” He questioned.

Azhar said that the power plants based on imported fuels were installed by ignoring indigenous resources and now they were making hue and cry over their own wrongdoings.