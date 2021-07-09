Double Click 728 x 90
Minister assures Prgmea team of resolving garment sector issues

09th Jul, 2021. 07:46 pm

09th Jul, 2021. 07:46 pm
LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal discussed problems being faced by the garment sector with a delegation of Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (Prgmea North Zone) led by its chairman Adeeb Iqbal Sheikh on Friday.

The issues of property tax, city government tax, Water and Sewerage Authority (Wasa), and social security, etc, came under discussion. The delegation also acknowledged the minister’s efforts in providing better facilities to the business community.

The minister assured the delegation of resolving their genuine issues and directed the additional secretary commerce to coordinate with the departments concerned immediately to resolve the issues of the garment sector.

Iqbal said: “Being a minister for industry and trade, I am the representative of industrialists and I am committed to solve your legitimate problems.”

All dry ports of Punjab would be fully functional, he said, adding that a third party system had been introduced for the inspection of boilers and this new system had eliminated blackmailing of inspectors, he added.

The minister said the government’s industrialist-friendly policies were yielding positive results, and the world-class development works were in full swing in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and a multipurpose business centre was also being set up there. The investment of the garment sector in the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park would be welcomed, he added.

