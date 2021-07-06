Double Click 728 x 90
Minister terms budget-2021-22-pti-government-presenting-third-federal-budget people-friendly

Muazzam Ahmed

06th Jul, 2021.
Federal budget

HARIPUR: The government has announced a people-friendly Federal Budget 2021/22 and the opposition should shun the politics of criticism for the sake of it, a government official said.

Addressing a public gathering at village Darwaish after the inauguration of the electricity project, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omer Ayub Khan said that there was no reason for the opposition to criticise the budget, adding that the federal government focuses on the welfare of the people.

Owing to the good policies of the federal government, the image of Pakistan was improving in the world and the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s new Pakistan was coming true through his visionary leadership, he said.

Terming the handing over Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) Haripur to National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) a good decision for the youth of the district, the minister said it would provide job opportunities in the area.

The development of Haripur was historical and the district had become a hub of commercial activities and the people would be benefited from the infrastructure, schools, hospitals and educational projects, he added.

