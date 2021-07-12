Double Click 728 x 90
Nepra notifies 26 paisas reduction in power tariff for May

Web Desk

12th Jul, 2021. 09:07 pm
Nepra

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Monday notified 26 paisas reduction in the power tariff for May under the monthly fuel cost adjustment mechanism.

The Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA) had sought reduction of 12 paisas in the tariff, having Rs1.5 billion benefit to the consumers for the period. However, the authority approved 26 paisas reduction in the tariff, having benefit of Rs3.3 billion to the consumers.

The regulator held a public hearing into the CPPA petition on June 29. The fuel cost adjustment of April 2021 would be charged in the billing month of July 2021 to all consumer categories of XW-distribution companies, except lifeline consumers, i.e., having consumption up to 50 units, domestic consumers consuming up to 300 units and agriculture consumers of all the XW-distribution companies.

It is; hereby, clarified that the negative adjustment on account of monthly fuel cost adjustment is also applicable to the domestic consumers having Time of Use (ToU) meters irrespective of their consumption level.

Further, the industrial consumers availing of the Industrial Support Package would not get the benefit of the negative fuel cost adjustment on incremental sales only.

They would; however, get the benefit of the negative fuel cost adjustment on the base tariff billed units, the notification also said.

This fuel cost adjustment would remain applicable only for one month and would not be applicable to the K-Electric consumers, it added.

