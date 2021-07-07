Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

OIC Secretary General underscores principled stance on IIOJK: FO

Web DeskWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 07:35 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
OIC Secretary General underscores principled stance on IIOJK

Foreign Office spokesperson said on Wednesday that during a recent meeting between Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General and the Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, the former had underscored the organisation’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Responding to media queries regarding a meeting between the OIC Secretary General and the Indian ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the spokesperson in a press release said the meeting on July 5 at the OIC’s General Secretariat in Jeddah took place in the context of the mandate afforded by Resolution 10/47-Pol of the 47th Session of the OIC Council of foreign ministers.

“The OIC CFM in Niamey in November 2020 categorically rejected India’s unilateral actions since August 5, 2019. It also demanded that India rescind its illegal actions and respect the inalienable right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination, as promised by numerous UNSC resolutions,” the spokesperson added.

The Jammu and Kashmir dispute had been amongst the longest standing issues on the OIC’s agenda. Indian illegal and unilateral actions in IIOJK and the continued violation of human rights of the Kashmiri people had been a top priority of the OIC, the spokesperson said adding that Pakistan appreciates OIC’s consistent and longstanding support for the Kashmir cause and legitimate rights of the people of IIOJK.

The OIC resolutions, inter alia, called on the secretary general to dispatch a fact-finding mission to IIOJK to ascertain the situation on ground and report its findings to the next Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM). The CFM resolutions also called on the secretary general to take up the matter with the Indian authorities.

India has consistently ignored OIC resolutions and evaded its responsibility of protecting the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people.

“This is the first time that the principled position of the 57 OIC-member states has been duly conveyed to India. India should review its policies in IIOJK and fully implement UNSC and OIC Resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” the statement added.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

State Bank of Pakistan
22 mins ago
Banks earn 50% interest from government securities: State Bank

KARACHI: The banks are earning 50 per cent of interest from the...
Minister reviews progress on entities privatisation
31 mins ago
Minister reviews progress on entities privatisation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammedmian Soomro chaired a meeting to review...
Competition Commission of Pakistan launches probe against Foodpanda
37 mins ago
Competition Commission of Pakistan launches probe against Foodpanda

KARACHI: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has launched an inquiry against...
rupee
46 mins ago
Rupee weakens further against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee extended losses against the dollar on Wednesday, owing to...
crypto
49 mins ago
Crypto.com and UFC Signs a $175 Million Sponsorship Deal

The crypto company has become UFC’s official fight kit partner. The major...
3 hours ago
Pakistan, Azerbaijan can benefit from huge business potential: official

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan-Azerbaijan Economic Cooperation Chamber president Khurram Bhatti has said that both...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Mufti Aziz Ur Rehman sons granted bail
3 mins ago
Court extends bail of cleric’s sons in sexual abuse case

A session’s court on Wednesday extended the bail of Mufti Aziz ur...
PIA
16 mins ago
PIA starts flight on Faisalabad to Skardu route

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started flights from Faisalabad to...
State Bank of Pakistan
22 mins ago
Banks earn 50% interest from government securities: State Bank

KARACHI: The banks are earning 50 per cent of interest from the...
Minister reviews progress on entities privatisation
31 mins ago
Minister reviews progress on entities privatisation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammedmian Soomro chaired a meeting to review...