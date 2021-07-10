Over 13,000 youth open businesses under Kamyab Jawan Programme

ISLAMABAD: After successful and transparent execution of the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP), a massive increase in the economic activities have been witnessed across the country, a statement quoted a government official, as saying, on Saturday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar said that so far, the government had helped over 13,000 youth open their businesses by disbursing loans amounting to Rs17 billion under the Kamyab Jawan Programme. At least 100,000 young people had reaped the benefits of the programme directly, he added.

Dar congratulated the banks, associated with the programme on successful disbursement of massive loans among the budding entrepreneurs.

All-out efforts were being made to empower the youth in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, he said, adding that Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin was taking steps on war footings to expedite the disbursement process under the programme.

Meanwhile, Dar tweeted a story of Sajjad-ur-Rehman who started his own business after obtaining a loan from the government under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme.

In a video message, Sajjad, who is a resident of Attock, praised the prime minister for empowering youth with initiatives like the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

He said he remained unemployed for a period of 10 years after completing his master degree in Urdu Literature, adding that he was now running a big startup business.