Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistan equity market closes lower on institutional profit-taking

Web DeskWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 08:22 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
PSX

KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks witnessed a miniscule correction on Friday, as both domestic and foreign investors opted for profit-booking, amid rising trade deficit, dealers said.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said the stocks closed lower on institutional profit-taking, amid high CPI inflation at 9.7 per cent in June 2021 and trade deficit of $30.8 billion, surging 33 per cent for FY21.

“[The] oil and auto stocks outperformed on upbeat petroleum products sales and tax concessions in the auto sector. However, investors’ concerns over [the] likely MSCI downgrade to [the] Frontier Markets status, circular debt of over Rs2.327 trillion and [the] foreign selling played a catalytic role in the bearish close.”

The Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE-100 shares index shed 0.24 per cent, or 114.39 points, to close at 47,686.18 points. The KSE-30 shares index shed 0.17 per cent, or 33.32 points, to close at 19,100.47 points.

As many as 414 scrips were active, of which 175 advanced, 224 declined and 15 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 563.81 million shares, compared with the turnover of 760 million shares in the last trading session.

An analyst at Topline Securities said in continuation of the previous day’s momentum, the market remained in the positive zone during the first half of the trading session, but pressure was observed in the second half, as investors came in to book their profits above 48,000 points level.

Muhammad Mubashir at JS Global Capital said the market opened positive and hit an intraday high of +279 points after which profit-taking dragged the index down.

“Mainly pressure was witnessed in cement and refinery sectors. [The] investors’ interest was witnessed in Sazgar Engineering (up 6.6 per cent) on the back of material information that the Greenfield investment status has been awarded by the Ministry of Industries and Production.”

On the news front, the minister for energy assured that the power generation is expected to improve by Monday, as the re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) supply has been restored.

Going forward, analysts expect volatility in the market and recommend investors’ to avail of any downside as a buying opportunity in the cement and textile sectors.

The companies that reflected the highest gains included Sapphire Fiber, up Rs57 to close at Rs847/share; and Bata Pakistan, up Rs47.39 to close at Rs1,719/share.

The companies, which reflected the most losses included Unilever Foods, down Rs990 to close at Rs16,000/share; and Gatron Industries, down Rs32.20 to end at Rs442/share.

The highest volumes were witnessed in Hascol Petroleum with a turnover of 49.53 million shares. The scrip shed 85 paisas to close at Rs8.26/share; followed by WorldCall Telecom with a turnover of 43.77 million shares. It shed 4 paisas to close at Rs4.06/share. Kohinoor Spinning was the third with a turnover of 28.88 million shares. It gained 62 paisas to finish at Rs6.19.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

FPCCI
15 mins ago
FPCCI concerned over continuous gas crisis

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has...
20 mins ago
Binance – The Giant Crypto Exchange, Under Regulatory Scrutiny

Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement that Binance Crypto...
State Bank of Pakistan
52 mins ago
State Bank amends rules to facilitate exports through Pakistan Single Window

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has made amendments to the...
FBR
1 hour ago
Tax authorities empowered to enforce tax returns of past years

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday said that the...
SBP
1 hour ago
Deputy Governor unveils commemorative stamp on SBP Museum

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan Deputy Governor Sima Kamil unveiled the commemorative...
Merchants slammed for not accepting debit, credit cards
1 hour ago
Merchants slammed for not accepting debit, credit cards

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has voiced concerns...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

FPCCI
15 mins ago
FPCCI concerned over continuous gas crisis

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has...
20 mins ago
Binance – The Giant Crypto Exchange, Under Regulatory Scrutiny

Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement that Binance Crypto...
State Bank of Pakistan
52 mins ago
State Bank amends rules to facilitate exports through Pakistan Single Window

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has made amendments to the...
BOL Facebook Group
1 hour ago
Become a superstar on BOL Entertainment by joining this Facebook Group

BOL Facebook Group: BOL has pioneered various unconventional concepts in the Pakistani...