Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistan equity market plunges 490 points on lack of positive triggers

Web DeskWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 08:53 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Equity market

KARACHI: The equity market remained under pressure throughout the trading session on Friday, as the investors opted for profit-taking in the absence of positive triggers, amid deteriorating economic indicators, dealers said.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said the stocks fell sharply lower led by scrips across-the-board on concerns over weak economic outlook.

“Weak global equities, rupee instability, uncertainty over EU exports, concerns over delayed $400 million World Bank loan and weak IMF ties played a catalytic role in the bearish close.”

The Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE-100 shares index shed 1.02 per cent, or 489.72 points, to close at 47,563.45 points. The KSE-30 shares index shed 1.32 per cent, or 255.03 points, to close at 19,110.87 points.

As many as 406 scrips were active, of which 159 advanced, 237 declined and 10 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 505.90 million shares, compared with the turnover of 475.23 million shares in the last trading session.

An analyst at Topline Securities said the stocks market returned to its course after one positive session, as the index remained under pressure on Friday.

“Major pressure to the index came from TRG Pakistan, Lucky Cement, Kot Addu Power Company (Kapco) and Hub Power Company (Hubco), as they cumulatively weighed down on the index by 214 points.”

Muhammad Mubashar at JS Global Capital said that the bourse remained under pressure throughout the day due to the lack of positive triggers and concerns over the likely emergence of the fourth wave of Covid-19.

“Investors preferred to book profits across-the-board after yesterday’s gains. As a result, the benchmark KSE-100 closed at 47,563 level, down 490 points.”

“On the economic front, Pakistan’s total foreign currency reserves crossed the $24 billion mark and State Bank of Pakistan Governor Dr Reza Baqir said that negotiations with the IMF are going well.”

Going forward, the analysts recommend investors to avail of any downside as an opportunity to buy in the construction and export-oriented sectors.

The companies that reflected the highest gains included Unilever Foods, up Rs634 to close at Rs16,189/share; and Rafhan Maize, up Rs501 to close at Rs10,400/share.

The companies, which reflected the most losses included Pakistan Tobacco, down Rs75.44 to close at Rs1,254.56/share; and Gatron Industries, down Rs373.68 to end at Rs473.1/share.

The highest volumes were witnessed in TPL Corp with a turnover of 41.97 million shares. The scrip gained Rs1.29 to close at Rs19.67/share; followed by Pace Pakistan with a turnover of 27.11 million shares. It gained 31 paisas to close at Rs7.88/share. WorldCall Telecom was the third with a turnover of 25.78 million shares. It shed 7 paisas to finish at Rs3.85.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Private entities keen to supply 300mmcfd gas to industries
37 mins ago
Private entities keen to supply 300mmcfd gas to industries: SAPM

KARACHI: Several private entities have shown keen interest in providing 300mmcfd of...
electric vehicle charging station
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s maiden electric vehicle charging station opened in Karachi

KARACHI: Shell Pakistan Limited and K-Electric Limited on Friday inaugurated the first...
Prices of kitchen items
1 hour ago
Prices of kitchen items post significant decline

ISLAMABAD: Prices of various kitchen items registered a significant decline during the...
SBP
1 hour ago
Islamic banking deposits rise 28.42% to Rs3.46 trillion: SBP

KARACHI: The deposits of Islamic banking system have recorded a sharp increase...
Minister assures Prgmea team of resolving garment sector issues
2 hours ago
Minister assures Prgmea team of resolving garment sector issues

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal discussed problems...
New EU agency
2 hours ago
EU agency aims to combat crypto laundering

The European Union (EU) has proposed the establishment of a new agency...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Pakistan intends
8 mins ago
Shafqat Mehmood criticizes Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal over ‘cheap’ exam politics

Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood condemned the PML-N...
US Cars
12 mins ago
US: some used cars are more expensive than new cars: Could this happen in Canada?

Car manufacturing plants have been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Euro 2020 Final
22 mins ago
Euro 2020 Final: Tickets prices are skyrocketing on resale websites

The Euro 2020 final between England and Italy is expected to draw...
Aiman Khan
34 mins ago
Aiman Khan enjoying a day out with her mom and daughter Amal

The most adored showbiz celebrity Aiman Khan usually treats fans with her stunning looks...