Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistan eyes stronger market presence in China through CIIE

Web DeskWeb Editor

03rd Jul, 2021. 06:17 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Pakistan eyes stronger market

BEIJING: Pakistan attaches great importance to the China International Import Expo (CIIE) and hopes to gain deeper insights into the Chinese market and business patterns through the event, a Pakistani diplomat said.

In an interview, Pakistan’s Consul-General in Shanghai Hussain Haider said that several companies from Pakistan have attended the last three editions of the CIIE, and his country is currently preparing for the fourth expo, which is scheduled to take place in November this year.

He said the experiences Pakistani companies have gained from the CIIE will lead to wide-ranging benefits, China Daily reported on Saturday.

At a recent Pakistani culture fair held in Shanghai, which features various local specialty goods, Haider stressed that China is Pakistan’s largest trading partner and second largest export destination.

The ministries of commerce in both the countries have made great efforts to enhance bilateral trade since the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Aqeel Chaudhry, founder and CEO of a renowned jewellery brand Winza, said that the tax exemption agreement has significantly boosted the business of Pakistani companies.

Winza was among the Pakistani exhibitors that attended the third CIIE, during which it displayed 36 precious gems and secured orders worth around 5 million yuan ($760,000).

Many famous Shanghai companies also expressed their intention to cooperate with Winza, which has to-date signed agreements with three of them, Chaudhry said.

After the expo, Winza launched its first flagship store at the Shanghai New World Daimaru Department Store. The company’s sales are expected to achieve a 35 per cent to 40 per cent increase this year, compared with the pre-pandemic sales volume in 2019.

“The sales growth is related to China’s overall increase in the consumption economy and the consumption market. The jewellery consumption market saw a 40 per cent growth during the first quarter of 2021, compared with the same period in 2019. China is the only jewellery market in the world to have such an achievement,” Chaudhry added.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSX
2 hours ago
Pakistan stocks to remain volatile next week ahead of results season

KARACHI: Having witnessed a flattish outgoing week, the Pakistan stocks are expected...
Businessmen resent petroleum products price hike, demands cut in taxes
2 hours ago
Businessmen resent petroleum products price hike, demands cut in taxes

KARACHI: The businessmen have resented the recent price hike in the petroleum...
Rupee likely to remain stable next week
2 hours ago
Rupee likely to remain stable next week

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to maintain the current levels against the...
Pakistan’s trade deficit swells 34% to hit $31 billion in FY21
4 hours ago
Pakistan’s trade deficit swells 34% to hit $31 billion in FY21

KARACHI: Pakistan’s trade deficit has swollen 34 per cent during the fiscal...
Banks to pay income tax on loan/deposit ratio basis
4 hours ago
Banks to pay income tax on loan/deposit ratio basis

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will collect income tax on...
Pakistan expects mango exports of up to 160,000 tonnes this year: adviser
5 hours ago
Pakistan expects mango exports of up to 160,000 tonnes this year: adviser

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is a major potential producer of mangoes and it is...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Import duties on mobile phones hike Up to 240%
4 mins ago
Import duties on mobile phones hike Up to 240%

ISLAMABAD: The government has increased administrative requirements on mobile phones to generate...
Shahbaz Gill
27 mins ago
Bilawal is going to take his CV to Washington: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Saturday...
PSX
2 hours ago
Pakistan stocks to remain volatile next week ahead of results season

KARACHI: Having witnessed a flattish outgoing week, the Pakistan stocks are expected...
AJK president stresses over providing quality education
2 hours ago
AJK president stresses over providing quality education

President Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan on Saturday emphasized over the...