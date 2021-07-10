Pakistan Railways cuts expenses by Rs1.5 billion in FY2020/21

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani congratulated chief executive officer Nisar Ahmed Memon and his team for making efforts to reduce the expenditures of the organisation by Rs1.5 billion during the financial year 2020/21.

Presiding over a meeting on train operations, safety, track inspection, feedback and accident prevention at the Railways headquarters on Saturday, he said the Railways earned more revenue during the period compared with the previous year.

“We need to focus on track inspection, capacity-building and awareness creation to improve our operational efficiency, safety and customer care,” he said, adding that the federal government’s Inspector of Railways and the chief operating superintendent of safety should be provided with all the required personnel to improve the quality of the facilities and ensure the safety of lives and property of the people and safeguard the assets.

He said short-, medium- and long-term plans should be made for the recruitment of technical personnel in the Railways and a plan should be worked out for the next two years to know how many people were retiring and how many people need to be recruited.

Earlier, the Railways newly-appointed chief finance officer Mohammad Hamid Mahmood gave a briefing to the chairman on how to increase the revenue and how to improve its financial matters.

Gilani said that the Railways staff and officers should coordinate with the business development adviser to set priorities for enhancing the revenue.

During the Eid holidays, the Railways officers and staff should focus on track inspection and vigilance so that there would be no shortcomings in the train operations.