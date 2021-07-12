Pakistan should join digital development process for speedy growth: President Alvi

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said that Pakistan should join the light-pace journey of digital development for its speedy progress as the information technology (IT) was the optimum growing sector in the world.

Addressing the signing ceremony of a contract between Universal Service Fund (USF) and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) for the installation of Optic Fibre Cable in Nausheroferoze, Shaheed Benazirabad and Khairpur, jointly hosted by the Ministry of Information Technology and USF, the president said that the IT infrastructure development was also important because the world was ready and people were fully prepared to move on the digital highways to attain the goals of progress.

Seamless Internet connectivity was imperative for the growth of the information technology (IT) sector, which has the potential to materialise the dream of exponential development in the current era, the president said.

The USF has awarded a contract for the installation of optic fibre cable to the PTCL for providing smooth and uninterrupted Internet connectivity in Nausheroferoze, Shaheed Benazirabad and Khairpur districts.

Dr Alvi said that the people across the globe did convey their thinking and approach to the world through digital highways. The digital economy was growing very quickly and the digital avenues of development were also being opened in Pakistan, he added.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haq has been entrusted with the responsibility for the development of the IT sector since the people had formal exchange of views and ideas on digital highways, he added.

The Covid-19 situation has made the world realise the fact that a lot of knowledge was available on the Internet, adding that the younger generation was receiving quick knowledge through digital highways.

President Alvi said that the IT exports of the country would eventually increase if the sector promptly achieved new milestones.

“Pakistan is second to none in the intellectual battle and we just need to teach the latest skills to our youths at par with the modern era to make them our strength.”

He also stressed the need to further improve IT education at all levels in the country.

Haq said that the Internet connectivity was the first pillar of the Digital Pakistan initiative, adding that the huge amount of Rs31 billion was being spent for providing broadband Internet facility to the far-flung and underdeveloped areas of the country.

Over 80 per cent of the work had already been completed on the optic fibre cable installation and infrastructure development in Dadu and Jamshoro.

The minister said work was underway for establishing an IT Park in Karachi near the airport. “We want to launch 5G Internet facility in Pakistan by December 2022,” he added.

Earlier, President Alvi along with Syed Aminul Haq witnessed the signing of contract by USF chief executive officer Haris Mehmood Chaudhry and PTCL Group chief finance officer Mohammad Nadeem Khan.

USF CEO Chaudhary said: “I am happy to share that, we have also expanded our optic fibre cables project to the level of union councils on the directives of our federal minister of IT and telecommunication. Today, as we speak, this project is a part of the entire programme.”

This project worth Rs2.1 billion has been awarded to PTCL in recognition of their efforts for connecting millions of people across the country, he added.

Under this project, a total of 101 towns and the union councils will be connected through 709.5km of optic fibre cable, benefiting a population of 2.8 million residents of these areas, enabling the communities and ecosystem, on a broader scale, he said, adding that this project would ensure economic prosperity, social inclusiveness, and general networking between communities.

PTCL Group CFO Nadeem Khan said: “PTCL, being the backbone of connectivity in Pakistan, continues to serve the country’s communication needs nationwide. Our continued collaborations with USF have played a key role in ensuring that we reach far-flung rural areas to provide services to underserved communities.”

“We are glad to extend our optical fibre network to even more districts in Sindh, including Naushahroferoze, Shaheed Benazirabad and Khairpur. With our aim to turn Digital Pakistan into a reality, we are committed to play our role as a national carrier to support the progress of the country by empowering our communities socially and economically,” he added.